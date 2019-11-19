CBS Bails on Vindman Testimony, First Network to Abandon Wall-to-Wall Coverage of Impeachment Hearings

CBS became the first of the big three broadcast networks to abandon wall-to-wall coverage of the impeachment hearings, Tuesday.

The network took a break from coverage on broadcast, however the coverage continued on CBSN — their digital platform.

The CBS signoff was flagged by CNN’s chief media correspondent Brian Stelter, who tweeted:

Strange… CBS ended its special report at 12:20. ABC, NBC, PBS, all the cable news nets are continuing to show the Vindman/Williams hearing. CBS says it’s streaming the rest of this session on the web, & will resume on broadcast at 3pm when the next witnesses start. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 19, 2019

CBS News anchor Norah O’Donnell noted that coverage would resume at 3 p.m. ET for testimony from former national security official Tim Morrison and former Ukraine envoy Kurt Volker.

CBS’ decision to cut down on the hearing content doesn’t help to negate the Republican Party’s unofficial narrative that the impeachment hearings are too boring for most Americans to watch.

Ratings from the first two days of impeachment hearings show that CBS finished last in the advertiser-coveted adults 25-54 demographic among the big three broadcast networks.

