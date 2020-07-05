In the past few weeks, many have taken notice of Dr. Anthony Fauci not making as many media appearances as he did in the first few weeks of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Face the Nation Sunday, Margaret Brennan said in the past few months, they have attempted to book Fauci to talk about the pandemic, but their requests have not been approved.

Brennan opened the show talking about the pandemic and the thousands of new reported cases aross the country.

She went on to reveal that they have been trying to get Fauci and CDC officials on the show, but have not been able to book anyone:

“We are committed to bringing you the facts about the virus and the most knowledgable guests that we can. We think it’s important for our viewers to hear from Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Centers for Disease Control. But we have not been able to get our requests for Dr. Fauci approved by the Trump administration in the last three months, and the CDC — not at all. We will continue our efforts.”

Fauci’s last appearance on Face the Nation was indeed three months ago on April 5th.

