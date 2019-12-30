CBS Evening News Shows Photo of Elijah Cummings During Story on John Lewis’ Cancer Diagnosis

CBS Evening News showed a picture of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings and wrongly identified him as Rep. John Lewis during a story on Lewis’ cancer diagnosis.

During Monday’s edition of the show anchored by Major Garrett (filing in for Norah O’Donnell) CBS Evening News ran a story on Lewis’ announcing he had been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer.

But during the news package, CBS showed a photo of Cummings – who was also wrongly identified as Lewis underneath the photo.

Cummings, the former House Oversight Chair and Maryland congressman, died in October at age 68.

CBS Evening News later sent out a statement saying “one photograph was misidentified as Congressman John Lewis. We have replaced the photo in all broadcasts and platforms. We deeply regret the error.”

Tonight on the 6:30 p.m. ET broadcast of the CBS Evening News, one photograph was misidentified as Congressman John Lewis. We have replaced the photo in all broadcasts and platforms. We deeply regret the error. — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) December 31, 2019

Earlier this summer, Fox News made a similar error – blaming a “technical snafu” as the reason for airing a clip of John Lewis and identifying him as Elijah Cummings.

H/T The New York Post.

