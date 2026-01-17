Jim Acosta Savages CBS Anchor Over Trump Coverage — Says Cronkite Should ‘Choke the Sh*t Out of Him’ From The Grave

Podcast host and independent journalist Jim Acosta ripped CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil over his reporting on the Trump administration and wished that the late Walter Cronkite would rise from the grave to “choke the sh*t” out of him.

Dokoupil recently took heavy criticism over two reports in particular. His 16-second report on President Donald Trump’s rollout of an unhinged January 6 propaganda website and a segment in which he declared “Marco Rubio, we salute you!”

Acosta did a lengthy interview with host Jennifer Welch for the I’ve Had It podcast this week, during which he torched Dokupil and CBS News head Bari Weiss as the worst examples of corporate media. He was pretty harsh:

JIM ACOSTA: Just the other day, the anchor of the CBS Evening News ended his newscast by saying, we salute you, Marco Rubio.

I mean, not only was Walter Cronkite spinning in his grave, I was hoping he would come back from the great beyond to choke the living sh*t out of him!

JENNIFER WELCH: You see where CBS put out a statement, it was like, “We love America and we won’t apologize for it.”.

And I’m like, that’s not your job. Your job isn’t to feel emotion towards America. Your job is relentless pursuit of the truth.

JIM ACOSTA: Also, get the f*ck out of here! We all love America! That’s why we’re doing this.

…

And when I saw CBS doing that, I said, what the f*ck is going on with these people? Because we all love this country. That is beside the point.

What we should be having in this country is a free press that can hold the goddamn president of the United States accountable without everybody worried whether they’re going to lose their f*cking job! You can’t have a situation like that in this country.

And that is why things like what we’re doing right now is flourishing and thriving. Because the American people can sniff this out. They can see the pandering and the nonsense.

And the other night, the anchor on the CBS Evening News on January 6th is saying, “Well, on one hand, the White House is saying that the that Nancy Pelosi is responsible for January 6th, and on the other hand, it was the rioters.”.

No, motherf*cker, we saw it on goddamn television! It was a bunch of Trump thugs that he egged on and incited and sent to the goddamn Capitol! He’s the one who did it! There is no both sides to that f*cking story! End of f*cking story!

And there was a time in this business when the anchor of the CB– I worked under Dan Rather. In the early 2000s, I was here in New York working under Dan Rather.

And there was a time in this business where the anchor of the CBS Evening News–.

If he got a call from the White House where the president of CBS News got a call from White House complaining about the story, they would say, “Go f*ck yourself!” and hang up the phone.