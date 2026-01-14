Hakeem Jeffries Torches CBS’s Tony Dokoupil — Compares Him to Infamous Pro-Trump Propaganda Outlet ‘Lindell TV’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) flayed CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil over his reporting on Jan. 6, comparing him to infamous Trump pal Mike Lindell’s Lindell TV.

Dokoupil recently took heavy criticism over his 16-second report on President Donald Trump’s rollout of an unhinged January 6 propaganda website that presented the issue as a matter of dueling accusations.

“President Trump today accused Democrats of failing to prevent the attack on the Capitol, while House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries accused the president of, quote, ‘whitewashing’ it,” Dokoupil said.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Jim Acosta Show, Jeffries lashed out at Dokoupil by comparing him to a raft of pro-Trump outlets, including notorious propaganda arm Lindell TV:

JIM ACOSTA: Trump does have, he’s had propaganda outlets work on his behalf for some time, but we’ve seen even among the major networks, CBS for example, which has been taken over by some pretty far right individuals and the Ellisons and Barry Weiss and so on. I mean, they had their anchor on the other night, sort of both-sidesing what took place on January 6th. I wanna play this and just get your take on that. TONY DOKOUPIL (VIDEO CLIP) A group of pardoned defendants marched through Washington. President Trump today accused Democrats of failing to prevent the attack on the Capitol while House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries accused the president of, quote, whitewashing it. JIM ACOSTA: Yeah, I mean, that’s just both-sidesing what took place as you as you know, Mr. Leader, but I mean what do you have to say? I mean it looks as though the Trump propaganda machine is getting bigger, not smaller, in this country. LEADER HAKEEM JEFFRIES (D-NY): When I first saw the clip, I was confused. I said, wait, is this Lindell TV? Is this Newsmax, Fox News? What’s going on? It turned out to be CBS. It was extraordinary! And rightfully, there’s been a lot of backlash as it relates to trying to both-sides the January 6 violent attack on the Capitol. It’s extraordinary. And this is one of the reasons–. That’s why we dedicated the entire day of January 6th to– 5th anniversary to both, you know, show our support and appreciation for the Capitol Police, the members of the DC Police Department, all of the law enforcement officers who valiantly and bravely defended the Capitol, the Congress, the country, and the Constitution on that extraordinary day. And to highlight the fact that Donald Trump has pardoned hundreds of violent felons. That was his–. Right on his first day, which is extraordinary.

Watch above via The Jim Acosta Show.