CBS6’s Heather Kovar Suspended After Bizarre Broadcast, Anchor Blames Sleep Deprivation, Exhaustion for Her Performance

Heather Kovar, a news anchor for Albany CBS affiliate WRGB, was suspended by the station following the erratic behavior she displayed during her most recent broadcast.

The WRGB anchor drew a great deal of public concern over the weekend between her frazzled appearance and frequent misspeaking Saturday evening. During her news broadcast, Kovar was shown slurring her words, rambling between topics, and got cut off at the end of the show when she seemed to be unaware that the program was about to wrap up.

As clips from the broadcast made their way onto social media, WRGB Vice President and General Manager Robert Croteau gave a statement to Times Union, announcing “Heather Kovar has been suspended pending our internal investigation. We have no further comment at this time.”

Kovar has worked for WRGB for more than five years, though she recently came back from a leave of absence with her family after the death of her father. She offered her own statement to the Times Union attributing her performance to fatigue.

“On Friday, I notified the station I would not be renewing my contract which expires July 31,” she said. “Saturday I was scheduled to work the early morning 6 a.m. shift and the evening shift. I was sleep-deprived and exhausted.”

Watch above, via WRGB.

