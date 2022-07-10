WATCH: Anchor Badly Slurs Her Words and is Borderline Incoherent in All-Time Trainwreck of a News Broadcast

Local news anchor Heather Kovar seemed highly out-of-sorts during an evening news broadcast out of Albany, NY on Saturday — drawing major concern from viewers on social media.

Kovar was hosting on CBS Albany affiliate WRGB, and began the shocking broadcast by reporting news of an explosion at a natural gas plant in Medford, Oklahoma. Kovar was not only somewhat disheveled in her appearance, but she was slurring her words and seemed to lose control of her speech entirely while careening between different topics and stammering sentences.

Evacuations have been ordered for the town of Medford, Oklahoma, with unknown fatalities and injuries…injuries are unknown in this situation. Alright, so, well, hello! Good afternoon! Like, I was telling you this morning, if you watched us this morning…I told you, you know what? What a beautiful day outside! It is just amazing.

The near-incoherence continued as Kovar introduced a package from one of WRGB’s reporters about “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience,” and the local impact it had on Schenectady, NY.

She’s so amazing! And she spoke with local businesses and, as well as, Discover Schenectady about the discover impacts it’s bringing to, uh, Schenectady.

Kovar continued to talk about Schenectady after the package aired, and she seemed to have some trouble breaking off of that topic and pivoting to the next story.

And so, moving on tonight, is we have to tell you also, y’know, like other news that’s happening in the area, and across the area, in the nation.

The broadcast only got worse as it went along. Towards the end of the show’s A-block, Kovar was slurring again while she talked about heat waves around various parts of the country. This included more rambling as she meandered with her sentences and bounced from one thought to another in a matter of seconds. She also misidentified the station’s meteorologist during the toss to the weather.

In the final moments of the broadcast, Kovar appeared to be plagued by tech issues — as she tried to talk about the baseball game between the New York Mets and the Miami Marlins. She then tried to provide an update on the gas plant explosion, but appeared to have no idea that the show was wrapping. And indeed, she was cut off mid-sentence.

So we’re talking about sports, and so, as we continue, we’re gonna let you know what we can expect as we continue [outro music] Alright, you know, developing now, we are learning more of a massive explosion [cut]

Kovar’s presentation didn’t go unnoticed among viewers, who took to Twitter with concern and questions about whether there was something wrong.

I hope Heather is ok on news channel 6 @cbs6 But she shouldnt be on TV she looks a wreck and she is slurring #cbs #heatherkovar — Eve G (@TammyFkTweeter) July 9, 2022

Yeah… I’m not sure what was up, but that was bad. — Emily Lovely (@emlovely72) July 9, 2022

Feel bad for her whatever the issue. — mc (@Nanacnn8899) July 10, 2022

I noticed it too and hope she’s ok. — rebecca smith (@rgs518) July 10, 2022

Is Heather Kovar alright? She seems out of sorts on the air right now? — MGaravelli (@MikeGaravelli) July 9, 2022

I was wondering the same, something is definitely not right 😢. — Debbie Sleezer (@debsleezer) July 9, 2022

Mediaite has reached out to WRGB for comment, but has not received a response as of publication.

Watch above, via CBS6.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com