The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Monday what people vaccinated against Covid-19 can do.

According to the new CDC guidelines, Americans who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can gather in groups without masks or physical distancing. The guidelines also clear vaccinated seniors to partake in small gatherings, and vaccinated people may refrain from quarantining if they are asymptomatic after an exposure to covid.

“Today’s action represents an important first step. It is not our final destination,” said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky. “As more people get vaccinated, levels of Covid-19 infection decline in communities, and as our understanding of covid immunity improves, we look forward to updating these recommendations to the public.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci recently spoke about how the CDC was planning to release new guidelines for safe conduct as more and more people are protected from the virus. However, he and other experts still highly urge people to keep wearing masks and practice social distancing while the vaccine continues to be distributed.

The announcement comes after Texas and Mississippi have made moves to rollback mask mandates and coronavirus restrictions in both of their states. President Joe Biden has spoken against these decisions even as he insists every adult in the country will be vaccinated by May.

Watch above, via The White House.

