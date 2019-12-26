Fox & Friends took umbrage with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation for editing President Donald Trump out of their airings of Home Alone 2: Lost In New York.

In the holiday classic, Trump makes a brief cameo in the scene where Macaulay Culkin’s character asks the future president for directions to The Plaza Hotel’s main lobby. When Trump held a Christmas video call earlier this week with U.S. troops serving abroad, he fondly recalled his appearance in the film and called it “one of the biggest” Christmas movies.

On Thursday, Fox & Friends talked to conservative pundit Mark Steyn about how the CBC took Trump’s scene out of their airings and explained that they did so to make time for commercials. Ed Henry didn’t buy that explanation, deeming it instead “Trump Derangement Syndrome” from the CBC.

“I think they’re actually terrified that people will remember that before [Trump] was the new Hitler, he was a beloved mainstream cultural figure,” Steyn said. “That’s who Donald Trump was before he was the new Hitler. I think they’re terrified of these little things that will remind people just how deranged his opponents are.”

“It’s also censorship,” Katie Pavlich lamented to top off the conversation.

Home Alone 2 was part of another controversial public development earlier this month. The film’s Wikipedia page was locked to edits before Christmas because someone kept tweaking it to write that Trump is the movie’s first cast member to be impeached by the House of Representatives.



