Charlie Kirk Declares That Colleges Mandating Vaccinations Will Mean ‘Medical Apartheid’

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk really, actually compared colleges mandating students be vaccinated to apartheid on Fox News Wednesday night.

Kirk has repeatedly railed against the idea of mandatory vaccines, amid a months-long nationwide effort to get more people vaccinated against a virus that has killed over 600,000 people in the United States. Public health officials are worried about the Delta variant currently spreading and have been encouraging more people to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others.

Tucker Carlson hosted Kirk to talk up his effort to “stop mandatory vaccination of college students.”

Kirk said he is not getting the vaccine and told Carlson that students have come to him with complaints about being mandated to get it.

He declared, “We are going to give it everything we have to make sure that students are not going to have to live in a medical apartheid because they don’t want to get the vaccine.”

Kirk said they want to put pressure on Republican governors in particular and engage in a “massive public relations campaign” to reach out to students across the country.

And he again compared schools mandating people get the coronavirus vaccines to apartheid:

It’s almost this apartheid-style open air hostage situation, like, “Oh, you can have your freedom back if you get the jab.” This is unacceptable. We’re going to fight back against it

Carlson applauded Kirk and said, “I hope that people will not comply by any means necessary. I think it’s that important not to force you to take medicine you don’t want, don’t need, and that could hurt you.”

The Fox host has said on his show a few times that he is personally pro-vaccine, but he has made outlandish comments about businesses mandating vaccines and has engaged in wildly irresponsible speculation about the vaccines.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com