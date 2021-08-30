Charlie Sykes Slams ‘Hypocrites’ at Fox News for ‘Mocking the Vaccines While Being Vaccinated’

On Monday’s ReidOut, Charlie Sykes ripped “the Tucker Carlsons and the Laura Ingrahams of the world” for comments they’ve made on their primetime Fox News shows casting doubt on the Covid-19 vaccine and proposing unproven forms of treatment.

Earlier in the day, Sykes’ newsletter for The Bulwark cited numerous instances of vocal anti-vaccine conservatives contracting Covid and dying.

Citing a tweet by David Frum, Sykes said that unlike Fox News hosts like Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham, those conservatives had “walked the walk”:

On the other hand, at least these anti-vax local radio hosts walked the walk – unlike their national TV counterparts, who promote anti-vaccination delusions to viewers while carefully protecting themselves by immunization and COVID tests for all who come into contact with them. https://t.co/iKtk6NjWMK — David Frum (@davidfrum) August 30, 2021



“But I have to say something, though,” said Sykes. “David Frum made the point after I wrote that saying at least the talk show hosts who have been mocking the vaccines and then refuse to get the vaccines, and then get sick and die, at least they’re not hypocrites. At least they’re walking the walk, unlike the folks from Fox News who are mocking the vaccines while being vaccinated themselves.”

He continued:

So at the top of the food chain, you have people who are completely hypocritical. Who as we know, Fox News as a requirement that everybody has to be vaccinated. So what they are doing is they’re spreading this anti-vax message to their own supporters. But they’re not living it themselves. So, as tragic as it is that you have these talk show hosts who have succumbed to the Covid karma of getting the disease themselves and dying — these are tragic stories — at least they walk the walk unlike the Tucker Carlsons and Laura Ingrahams of the world.

Neither Carlson nor Ingraham has stated publicly whether they’ve received the vaccine.

Regarding Fox News’s policy, Frum and Sykes are mistaken. As of last month, Fox Corp., which owns Fox News Channel, does not require its employees to be vaccinated. However, those who are not must wear masks while at work and practice social distancing. Furthermore, employees are required to enter their vaccination status into a company database.

Reid repeated the vaccination requirement claim, saying that “people at Fox are in a database they have to put their name in that says they are vaccinated.”

She added, “You can’t go near Tuckums if you’re not vaccinated. He’s not gonna let you get near him.”

Reid said that Fox News is at the “Osama bin Laden level of telling people to blow themselves up.”

Back in April, Carlson told his audience, “This show has been adamantly pro-vaccine.”

Since then, Carlson has had numerous friendly interviews on his show with Alex Berenson, an anti-vaccine advocate whom The Atlantic labeled “The Pandemic’s Wrongest Man.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

