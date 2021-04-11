Chris Christie Says Biden’s ‘Lying’ About Infrastructure Bill: If Trump ‘Called a Dog a Cat…’

Chris Christie said on ABC’s This Week Sunday that President Joe Biden is “lying” about the infrastructure bill his administration is pushing.

Last week Christie called Biden “a liar and a hypocrite” over his comments about the Georgia election law, and this Sunday he said, “I said last week the president’s not telling the truth, and he’s not telling the truth about the infrastructure package.”

“It’s baloney,” he said. “The president right now is in the first 100 days, and he’s going to have that soothing persona and the rest of it, but when people start to look at what he’s really doing, George, those moderate voters…”

George Stephanopoulos jumped in and said some of what Christie pointed to in particular is popular with Americans.

“Here’s what’s not popular: lying is not popular,” Christie responded. “It’s not infrastructure, George!”

“Do you really want to use the word ‘lie’ there?” Stephanopoulos asked.

“Let’s just be fair here,” Christie said. “If Donald Trump had come out and called a dog a cat, which is what Joe Biden’s doing, we would be outraged by the fact that he’s lying. But with Joe Biden, somehow it’s like ‘Oh, well, come on, it’s Joe.’ No no no no, it’s not true.”

You can watch above, via ABC.

