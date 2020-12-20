Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie had blunt advice for President Donald Trump on Sunday: keep Michael Flynn and Sidney Powell out of the Oval Office.

Christie made the comments in an appearance on The Situation Room, in response to host Wolf Blitzer asking what he thought about the reports that Trump had actually discussed with Flynn and other advisers the idea of “invoking martial law” to try to overturn the election.

Christie began his response by citing former President Ronald Reagan’s comment that “personnel is policy.”

“What he meant was, the people who surround you and what they do will help to determine policy,” Christie explained. “This is why Michael Flynn never belongs near the White House let alone inside the Oval Office,” and the same goes for lawyer Sidney Powell, who represented Flynn and now has been filing a string of lawsuits making baseless claims of election fraud.

Christie also noted that he had been warning since the 2016 transition in 2016, how dangerous he thought Flynn was, having been in the room with him and Trump during security briefings.

“I will tell you he’s not fit to be giving advice to anyone,” declared Christie. “And my advice is to keep Michael Flynn and Sidney Powell out of the Oval Office and those bad ideas will stay out of the Oval Office as well.”

Christie also called out Trump for continuing to push baseless claims of election fraud since November 3rd, despite never being able to show any evidence for it.

“We’re now sitting here on December 20th and I still have not seen the evidence nor has any court seen the evidence,” said Christie. “In fact, every court that has looked at the evidence has not supported these cases. In fact, it’s thrown them out.”

UPDATE 9:30 pm ET: So far, it appears that Christie’s advice is going unheeded. CNN’s Jeremy Diamond tweeted recently that Powell was just spotted leaving the White House.

SPOTTED tonight at the White House: attorney & conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell.@abdallahcnn & I saw her leaving the residence side of the White House shortly before 9p.

She denied meeting with Trump tonight. When pressed again, she said: “It would be none of your business” — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) December 21, 2020

The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman confirmed Diamond’s report, noting that her source said that Powell was “once again pitching an executive order on seizing voting machines to examine them.”

Confirming what @JDiamond1 saw, that Sidney Powell was back in the White House tonight. She was once again pitching an executive order on seizing voting machines to examine them, per a person with knowledge of the meeting. Unclear if POTUS is planning to go along with it. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 21, 2020

Watch the video above, via CNN.

