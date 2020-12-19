Michael Flynn Was in Trump White House Meeting YESTERDAY Discussing His Military Election Rerun Idea: Report

According to a hot new New York Times report, disgraced and pardoned former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was at a White House meeting with President Donald Trump Friday, where his idea for military intervention in the election was discussed.

In an update to an earlier report on the meeting, at which Trump reportedly discussed appointing “Kraken” attorney Sidney Powell as special counsel to investigate election fraud, NYT reporter Maggie Haberman added a stunning detail: that Flynn was also present, and his bonkers plan to ” take military capabilities” and “basically rerun an election” in certain states that Trump lost was discussed.

Haberman flagged the update on Twitter, writing “Adding to the story but two people briefed said Flynn was there as well for this meeting,” and that “During the meeting, the president asked about Flynn’s suggestion of deploying the military, those briefed said. That was also shot down.”

During the meeting, the president asked about Flynn’s suggestion of deploying the military, those briefed said. That was also shot down. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 19, 2020

The fact that Flynn’s suggestion to deploy the military in order to overturn elections in states that have already been certified and confirmed by the Electoral College was shot down is dubiously comforting.

