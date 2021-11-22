Chris Christie Touts Past Trump Support on Fox News, But Says He Needs to ‘Stop Complaining’ About 2020

Chris Christie once again took his message about how Republicans should more on from the 2020 election to Fox News.

In a Monday night interview with Laura Ingraham, the former New Jersey governor tried to walk a tightrope between touting his support for Donald Trump’s policies and saying he needs to stop relitigating the 2020 election.

Ingraham asked Christie what he meant in his book by accusing Trump of engaging in “vendetta politics.”

“It’s not useful for Donald Trump or anybody else to now be looking backwards when you see the extraordinary tragedies that are going on in this country every day,” Christie argued.

He said Republicans should be focused on defeating President Joe Biden and looking back at 2020 distracts from that.

Ingraham made a point of remarking, “You believe that election integrity matters, though.”

Christie affirmed to Ingraham he believes voter ID is important and insisted he supports what Republicans in states like Georgia and Texas (the latter of which Trump won) have done to change voting laws.

For months Christie has flatly stated that there was no proof whatsoever of fraud that would change the election results.

Last December, while talking about how the pandemic changed the way people voted, Christie said, “There’s no evidence that I’ve seen in any of these states that there was large scale voter fraud in terms of filling out ballots and sending them in for anonymous people.”

He told Ingraham Monday he backs “every other place in this country where a Republican governor is leading the way to change voting, making sure that vote counts happen much more quickly than they do.”

When asked if he would support Trump over Biden in 2024, Christie said he would “absolutely not” vote for Biden.

“So what you don’t like about Trump,” Ingraham remarked, “is more personality or backward looking stuff. The policies you liked, correct?”

Christie made a point of touting how early he got on the Trump train:

The policies I supported, and you know, Laura, the line of supporting Donald Trump starts behind me. I was the first elected official in America to endorse him in 2016, prepped him for those debates, prepped him in 2020 for the debates, and stood up for him as the chairman of his opioid commission and the chairman of his transition. But we lost, Laura. And we’ve got to get back to winning. We see the ramifications of not winning.

“We’ve got to stop complaining,” he added.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

