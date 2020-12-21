Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said he believed President Donald Trump is “hurting himself” and the country by continuing to challenge the results of the 2020 election.

“I think he’s hurting himself, and I think he’s hurting the country by keeping it going,” Christie said in a Sunday interview with Joel Pollak on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Sunday. “I mean, the fact is, listen, I’m a big supporter of the president. I was the first one of his 2016 opponents to endorse him. We’ve been friends for 20 years. I prepared him for his debates in 2016, headed his transition in 2016, prepared him for his debates in 2020.

“But there’s no evidence that I’ve seen that there was fraud that occurred in this election that would change the result, nor have courts all across this country found any such evidence, either,” Christie said. “We’ve continued to hear from people like Sidney Powell that, any day now, we’re going to hear about this evidence that’s going to blow this whole thing up, and we haven’t gotten it. We’re now nearly at Christmas.”

The remarks come after White House meetings over the weekend between Trump, Powell, and former White House National Security Adviser Gen. Michael Flynn. Powell and Flynn have been vocal in urging Trump to declare martial law, among other measures, and to seize voting machines in key swing states.

Speaking separately on CNN on Sunday, Christie advised Trump to avoid the duo, saying, “This is why someone like Michael Flynn never belongs anywhere near the White House, let alone inside the Oval Office, and his lawyer Sidney Powell. I’ve been talking about this since the transition in 2016 — how dangerous I thought General Flynn was.

“I sat with him in security briefings with the then-candidate Donald Trump, and then with President Donald Trump, and I will tell you that he is not fit to be giving advice to anyone,” he added. “I think the best advice I could give the president is, keep Michael Flynn and Sidney Powell out of the Oval Office, and then those really bad ideas will stay out of the Oval Office as well.”

Listen above via Breitbart News Sunday.

