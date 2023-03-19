Chris Christie Warns Trump May Not Benefit Politically if He’s Charged: ‘Being Indicted Never Helps Anybody’

Many analysts believe Donald Trump may reap political benefits if he winds up getting arrested over the Stormy Daniels hush money scandal, but Chris Christie warned that that ploy has limits for the former president.

The former New Jersey governor joined ABC News’ Jon Karl on Sunday for a panel discussion on Trump’s potential indictment. Karl asked Christie for his thoughts on Trump’s call for protests ahead of the possible announcment, and Christie summed it up as “the circus continues.”

“[Trump] only profits and does well in chaos and turmoil. And so he wants to create the chaos and turmoil on his terms. He doesn’t want it on anybody else’s terms,” said Christie. “But look, at the end, being indicted never helps anybody. It’s not a help.”

Christie noted that Trump also remains under legal scrutiny for the Mar-a-Lago documents scandal, plus his culpability for the January 6th Capitol riot. Christie assessed that the American public is more familiar with the Daniels case than the others, and because of that, “they’re going to take it less seriously.”

“I don’t think there’s many Americans who don’t believe that Donald Trump had a relationship with Stormy Daniels, and that don’t believe he paid her money at the end of the campaign to keep her quiet,” Christie said. “So I don’t think the American people probably see this as a huge crime, but the vision of a former president of the united states being processed, fingerprinted, mugshotted… I don’t think ever helps anybody.”

Watch above via ABC.

