Chris Cuomo Delivers Report From Ukrainian Region Facing Russian Onslaught: This War is ‘On Fire Right Now’

NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo delivered a series of reports from Ukraine, where he captured the reality the country faces from Russia’s renewed offensive.

Cuomo’s reporting from the war-torn country covered everything from interviews with teenage soldiers to the scarcity of resources to the scale of the destruction over the past year.

“This war is real and on fire right now,” Cuomo said as he previewed upcoming footage from the East Ukrainian region of Bakhmut, a front line in the Russian invasion. Cuomo is the only American anchor to travel to the area, NewsNation said in a statement.

“The entire eastern region of Ukraine is in the mouth of the monster,” Cuomo said while airing a graphic to show Russia’s encroaching forces.

He continued:

We came here to show you what that reality is for the people, and how long Ukraine can hold up against what Russia is bringing to bear. The shelling is constant in a way that I have never seen in any of the war coverage I’ve ever done. I want you to listen to what the reality is because this idea that Russia is just targeting infrastructure, or hunting for Nazis, is nonsense. They’re hunting people, men, women, children, where they live, where they go to school, and often where they are going to die.

From there, Cuomo rolled video that showed explosions going off near areas that already sustained heavy damage from the war.

“That is a reality in Bakhmut,” he said. “And that’s why we wanted to take you there so that we can remove all of the nuance and any of the open suggestions about what is or is not true… The reality there was just as we have suspected, the fighting is intense. People are running for their lives to the extent that they can have a life at all. There is no power, there’s no water, food is scarce, and the fighting is incredibly intense.”

