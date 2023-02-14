McConnell Vows to Support ‘Whoever the Nominee Is’ When Asked If It’s Time GOP Moves on From Trump – Who Has Ruthlessly Attacked His Wife

GOP Senate Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was asked by a reporter on Tuesday if he believed it was time for the Republican Party to “move away” from former President Donald Trump – who has ruthlessly attacked him and his wife in recent months. McConnell repeated his long-held position that he would support whoever the GOP nominee in 2024 is, which would include Trump.

“In light of Nikki Haley’s decision to jump in the race today. Do you think that it’s time for the party to find a fresh face and move away from Donald Trump?” a reporter asked McConnell.

“Well, what I think we’re going to have is a vigorous primary with a number of candidates making their case. And the American people, those who are registered Republicans who are going to participate in these primaries are going to decide who they want to nominate,” McConnell said, adding:

And I think it’s going to be very, very competitive in these primaries, and we’ll hope for the best. And obviously, I’m going to support whoever the nominee ultimately is.

Last September, Trump stepped up his attacks on McConnell and unveiled a new nickname for his wife, which has widely been condemned as racist.

“Is McConnell approving all of these Trillions of Dollars worth of Democrat sponsored Bills, without even the slightest bit of negotiation, because he hates Donald J. Trump, and he knows I am strongly opposed to them, or is he doing it because he believes in the Fake and Highly Destructive Green New Deal, and is willing to take the Country down with him?” wrote Trump on his Truth Social platform.

“In any event, either reason is unacceptable. He has a DEATH WISH. Must immediately seek help and advise from his China loving wife, Coco Chow!” Trump concluded in an attack he has since repeated many times. McConnell’s wife Elaine Chao was born in Taiwan and served in both Trump’s and President George W. Bush’s cabinet – becoming the first Asian American woman ever to serve in a presidential cabinet.

