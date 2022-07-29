Chris Cuomo Disappointed in Jan. 6th Committee, Questions if It’s All a ‘Gotcha Game’: ‘I Don’t See That There’s Criminality There’

Chris Cuomo lambasted the January 6th committee for their work investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol and questioned if the whole event will turn out like the impeachment of former President Donald Trump.

On the Thursday edition of his podcast The Chris Cuomo Project, Cuomo’s opening monologue was all about his disproval of the committee’s progress thus far.

January 6th was a dangerous event. People were hurt, it could have been so much worse. And it seems to be the result of planning and bad purpose. There were people close to Trump and in other states, pushing fraudulent electors, reportedly. As an extension of this, not wanting to accept the outcome of the election. We have to respect the rules or the rules are meaningless. Now, absolutely it is in your interest for what happened and by whom to be rooted out and remedied, there could be crimes, especially on this Fugazi elector front that we’re just learning about now.

Cuomo questioned if the committee was just chasing its own tail, saying he believed there may be “no criminality” when it comes to certain aspects of that day.

Less so, I think around the planning and the practical aspects of what happened on January 6th, I don’t see that there’s criminality there. At least in what’s been offered. My question is, are we really learning enough about what matters or is this starting to play like a gotcha game? Like the impeachment. Again, not that the issues that were involved in impeachment don’t matter, but you knew you were never gonna have the outcome. The argument was ‘Well, but this is what we have to do. This is our job.’ I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know that that kind of fermenting of tension, that kind of protracted process, when you know you weren’t gonna remove the president, was that really in America’s interest, certainly debatable, certainly debatable.

He even expressed concern that the January 6th investigation could turn into another rabbit hole much like the Russian collusion investigation, which he deemed “not a crime.”

The outcome was never going to be what was desired. There’s no question, as with the Mueller probe, Trump and his cronies were doing bad things. Things they know they should not have been doing. And arguably that makes them lousy leaders. But getting Trump for treason, why even go there? They go there because it fuels the fringe aspects of the party. Collusion with Russian operatives. Yes. Collusion is behavior. It’s not a crime. The crime is conspiracy and it’s a distinction with a difference and they were nowhere near it. And it wasn’t ever gonna be prosecuted.

