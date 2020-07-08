During their 10:00 p.m. show handoff, CNN hosts Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon cracked themselves up mocking the contorted reasoning and absurdly over-the-top anti-mask hysteria being seen among a small minority of people around the country.

As the top of the hour rolled over, Lemon appeared on screen alongside Cuomo, who had just finished a critical segment on Ohio state representative Nino Vitale, who has urged his state’s citizens to “STOP GETTING TESTED” and claimed wearing a mask dishonored his religious beliefs because hiding a human face covers the image of God.

“What are these people — come on. Really?” Lemon asked, incredulous.

“Thank God he’s Irish,” Cuomo deadpanned. “Nino Vitale, couldn’t be more Italian than that,” he then added, losing his composure.

“I’m not getting in on that thing,” Lemon replied. “How, I wonder if the people work for the pretzel companies. They should open like a pretzel business…”

“Cause they got it TWISTED!” Cuomo broke in, finishing the joke.

“They got it TWISTED!” Lemon echoed, before contorting his arms around his head and adding: “Well, uh, it’s religion.”

“Can’t wear a mask. You don’t see one on Jesus!” Cuomo joked again, delivering the punch line straight, but then cracking up with head in his hands as Lemon joined in the laughter.

“What is happening? Have you seen the videos of the people in the stores who are like ‘Get away from me! You’re threatening me!’ I don’t have to wear a mask!’ I want to play all of them. Not say anything and just let people see themselves,” Lemon added, clearly alluding to a viral video of a man exploding in rage and physically menacing other shoppers filming him when confronted about not wearing a mask at a Costco in Fort Myers, Florida. “Just wear a mask. You have to wear a shirt. Wear shoes. You can’t go without pants or I mean, come on. What’s wrong with people?

“I’ll tell you what, we have a lot more of this go on and I’m going wear a MAGA hat, because it will be true,” Cuomo said. “We will have to build up our greatness again. This is the most pathetic display.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

