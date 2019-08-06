On Tuesday night, CNN host Chris Cuomo made a direct appeal to President Donald Trump and advised him to apologize for his past racist remarks and to start addressing white supremacist terrorism “like you do Muslim terrorists.”

“I certainly don’t give advice, let alone to a president, but tomorrow matters too much to not move forward together — here’s some suggestions,” Cuomo began while speaking straight into the camera. “If you’re going to come tomorrow, Mr. President, you should apologize for this.”

He went on to play a montage of Trump’s past remarks referring to Mexicans as criminals and “rapists” and accusing Hispanic migrants of staging an “invasion” against the U.S.

“It wasn’t some demon horde coming here, it wasn’t an invasion,” Cuomo said in response to the president, before also commending Trump for cracking “the door open to the possibility of change” by condemning white supremacy in a statement he delivered at the White House on Monday.

Cuomo continued by making his appeal more personalized, as he invoked the hometown he shares with Trump:

“These people here are very similar to the people where you and I grew up in Queens. They are ethnics who are long on pride and feel very, very deeply. I have never had people in a victimized community, the way it happened here, be so intent in reaching out and being hospitable and putting their arms around you … This is who these people are. The same way just like where we came up, Mr. President, when they hurt. it doesn’t just go away. Respect is everything. and they’re savvy, do not confuse a lack of formal education and sophistication for not being smart. Many believe you don’t care about them, and they keep telling me.”

The host concluded his remarks to the camera by insisting that Trump talk about white supremacists like he does “everyone else who feels your wrath.”

“Talk about them as you do Muslim terrorists — don’t be that ugly, but be that specific,” he added. “Because they’re the same animal.”

Watch above, via CNN.

