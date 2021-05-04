Chris Cuomo Says Scandal-Plagued Matt Gaetz Would Be ‘Dead’ in the Democratic Party — Amid His Dem Gov. Brother’s Own Scandal

On Tuesday night, CNN’s Chris Cuomo made a head-scratching comment about the trouble surrounding Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) that suggested Cuomo had forgotten the multiple accusations of sexual misconduct against his brother, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY).

During a discussion about the Republican Party and the role of Donald Trump in it, Cuomo said the party has little room for Trump critics such as Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), as well as moderates. He claimed the GOP is willing to tolerate bad behavior and conspiratorial beliefs among members, so long as those members are loyal to Trump. Cuomo then brought up Gaetz, who is currently the subject of a federal investigation trying to determine whether he had sexual relations with an underage girl. The three-term congressman has not received any official reprimands from the GOP.

Cuomo gave his thoughts on how Republicans are handling Gaetz versus how the left would handle a similarly scandal-ridden politician:

This is a party that will hang with Matt Gaetz. And I’m all for due process, but he’d be a dead man on the left because it’s all about optics. But here they stick him, they stick with the QAnon kook and they kill Liz Cheney.

Given that Cuomo’s brother Andrew is still governor of New York despite having been accused by at least 10 women of varying degrees of sexual misconduct – ranging from inappropriate comments to groping – Chris’s comment about the left caring about “optics” is curious to say the least.

This is especially true considering that according to a post-scandal poll, 56% of Democrats have a favorable view of Cuomo, while just 37% had an unfavorable view. Those are hardly “dead man” numbers.

None of the governor’s accusers were underaged at the time of the alleged incidents, but the number and magnitude of the accusations are obviously quite serious.

As for Chris Cuomo, the “optics” of the segment are aren’t great.

