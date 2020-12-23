MSNBC’s Chris Hayes blasted President Donald Trump Wednesday night for continuing to give pardons to political allies.

After pardoning George Papadopoulos, three convicted former GOP congressmen, and four Blackwater guards convicted for the killing of unarmed Iraqi civilians, the president followed up Wednesday with pardons for Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, and Jared Kushner’s father Charles.

Hayes reviewed Trump’s pardons of “the politically connected or cronies,” reminding viewers that Manafort and Stone “didn’t cooperate fully with prosecutors.”

“Both of those individuals had pardons dangled in front of them, obviously tacitly so that they would not cooperate. They didn’t cooperate. They didn’t roll over on the president. The president refused to rule out pardons for them,” Hayes said. “They clearly knew they were angling for pardon so as not to incriminate the president, and now the president has pardoned them!”

“This is as fundamentally corrupt as a pardon gets.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

