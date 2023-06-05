‘CNN is Not About Me’: Chris Licht Addresses Staff After Brutal Atlantic Profile, Apologizes for Having ‘Overshadowed’ Their Work

Following the scorching expose in The Atlantic published this past Friday, CNN CEO Chris Licht held a Monday morning call with CNN staff to confirm that he is staying put and wants to earn back their trust.

According to former CNN host Brian Stelter, Licht addressed the 15,000-word article by Tim Alberta that has had many in media wondering if Licht is going to keep his job. Stelter reported Sunday that multiple CNN staffers believe Licht is “done” but the embattled CEO tried to fight that perception on the editorial call that took place at 9:00 am.

Stelter provided the details on Twitter:

Licht: "To those whose trust I've lost, I will fight like hell to win it back, because you deserve a leader who will be in the trenches, fighting to ensure CNN remains the world's most trusted name in news." Staffers appreciated his humility. Q now: What do Zaslav & Leavy think? — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 5, 2023

Licht also reportedly said “this news cycle and my role in it overshadowed the incredible week of reporting that we just had, and distracted from the work of every single journalist” at CNN, and “for that, I am sorry.”

Stelter was apparently fielding calls all weekend and was privvy to several details about how Licht was handling the fallout of the article. He published his own piece in NY Mag, the first time he’s reported on his former network since Reliable Sources was canceled in August 2022, which painted a very negative picture of Licht’s future at CNN. But for now, there is no indication that Licht plans to step down and instead is seeking a way back into his staff’s good graces.

