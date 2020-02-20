Chris Matthews to Amy Klobuchar on Pete Buttigieg Attacks: ‘Why Was He Pounding You?’

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews, in a post-debate interview Wednesday night with senator and 2020 Democratic candidate Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), noted his surprise at the attacks on her which came from former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg — asking the senator, “Why was he pounding you?”

The segment began with Matthews asking Klobuchar about the attack from rival Buttigieg.

“They were going after about Michael Bloomberg, but for some reason, Pete Buttigieg went after a person to his left, you. Why? Why is he pounding you?” floated Matthews.

Klobuchar responded, “That is quite obvious, Chris. We are surging. And did much better than anyone could have ever believed. And I think Pete decided he’s going to try to go after me. That’s fine. But I actually wish he would have been accurate when he did it.

The senator added that she “will deal with it.”

“He went after your committee assignments and said you should have known the name of the foreign leader, and if you didn’t, then you said, are you calling me dumb?” the MSNBC host asked.

“That was pretty personal,” Matthews added.

“I thought what he did was personal. I think everyone on that stage either on the stage or after said to me they’d all forgotten names of leaders. And it was one error, and he decided to make that the centerpiece of his attack. I think we should be talking about policy and winning. If you want to talk about winning, look at mayor Buttigieg. He tried to run – as I pointed out – statewide in Indiana. Got beat by over 20 points by someone who Joe Donnelly then the next election went onto beat himself, a Democrat went onto beat him. And I think that matters?” the senator continued.

Asked by Matthews if the mayor from South Bend “Is he out of his league?” the senator fired back, “I don’t think we should be putting someone in charge of the democratic ticket that has not won statewide.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

