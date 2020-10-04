Comedian Chris Rock mocked President Donald Trump over his recent Covid-19 diagnosis in the opening monologue of Saturday Night Live‘s 2020 Fall season.

“Before we even get started let’s — you know, the elephant in the room. President Trump’s in the hospital from Covid and you know, I just want to say my heart goes out to Covid,” said Rock, followed by laughter from the audience.

He continued, “This is a special show this show is quite different than every other show. There are so many — everybody in this audience has been checked and all week I’ve had things going up my nose. Every day I come in here I haven’t had so much stuff up my nose since I shared a dressing room with Chris Farley.”

“Now, you know, everything’s — the world is insane right now. But one thing we can agree upon, Covid has ruined our plans, we all used to have plans before Covid,” Rock told the audience. “I had tickets to Coachella, man. I know 200,000 Americans are dead but I’m not seeing Rage Against the Machine this year, man.”

SNL lampooned the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump (played by Alec Baldwin) and former Vice President Joe Biden (played by Jim Carrey). Maya Rudolph also appeared as Sen. Kamala Harris.

The season opener was the first in-person SNL episode since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic back in March.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]