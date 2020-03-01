Fox News’ Chris Wallace spoke with Joe Biden this morning and said “I don’t especially like asking you about this” but said it’s relevant to the race to ask him about his “sometimes shaky performance on the campaign trail.”

He brought up the story Biden told several times recently about being “arrested” in South Africa — which he and his campaign have since admitted was not at all what happened — and Wallace asked, “Were you confused or were you just trying to embellish a story?”

Biden said he was making a point about his opposition to apartheid, saying, “I guess I should have said I was detained, I was not able to move forward” in the airport when confronted.

Wallace also asked him about a verbal flub he made this week in which Biden talked about being a Senate candidate and that if people don’t like what they see, “vote for the other Biden.”

“You haven’t run for the Senate since 2008. What happened there?” Wallace asked.

Biden said it was just “in the content of how I said I ran” years ago.

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

