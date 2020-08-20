Fox News’ Chris Wallace found something “curious” about former President Barack Obama’s big DNC speech Wednesday night.

Obama’s speech was the most direct rebuke of President Donald Trump ever delivered by his predecessor, who said, “Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t.” And talked about how his friend Joe Biden would be a much better president, speaking about his empathy and leadership.

But Wallace found it odd Obama didn’t talk at greater length about his former VP and the current Democratic candidate:

“I thought it was a really curious speech. You say he talked for 15 minutes… I bet he didn’t talk for Joe Biden for five of those 15 minutes and basically said he was my brother in the White House, he made me a better president, he’ll make it a better country, talked about how he’ll get control of the pandemic and rebuild the economy. It wasn’t even all that much about Donald Trump — although he certainly made clear… his contempt for Donald Trump — but most of it was about, almost like the community organizer from Chicago, about how people have to go out and organize and, as he said, our democracy is at stake. But as a full throated endorsement of Joe Biden, not saying he wasn’t for him, it was a curious speech.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]