Chris Wallace: Pence Team Considered Trump’s Behavior During Capitol Attack to Be the ‘Ultimate Betrayal’

With the Trump impeachment trial underway Wednesday, Fox News’ Chris Wallace described just how furious Mike Pence’s team was with Donald Trump over his actions the day of the Capitol riots.

Some of the footage shown at the trial has included people who were clearly riled up about Pence, after Trump publicly pressured him to reject the election results (which, again, he could not do).

Wallace recalled that Pence was “the most loyal soldier” to Trump and said, “Quite frankly, Mike Pence had to eat a lot… One time when he was about to do our show and Donald Trump was speaking from the White House the day that they brought down Baghdadi. And you could see there were things in the way the president conducted himself that clearly was not Mike Pence’s style. But he would swallow it and be the loyal soldier.”

But all that loyalty meant nothing after he didn’t help Trump overturn the election.

And as Wallace explained, “That weekend, some members of the Pence team and called us up — and I know they called other people up around town… to make it clear, and this is how angry the Pence team was, that Donald Trump never called Mike Pence when he was in the bunker inside the Capitol to ask him if he was safe, to inquire about his safety, nor did he ever urge the people who were storming the capitol to stand down and not to go after Mike Pence.”

“They saw that as the ultimate betrayal.”

Wallace bluntly described how they felt: “We did everything we could for four years to serve you, to stand by you. You asked us to do something that was a constitutional impossibility. And then you didn’t protect us when the mob came to literally try to find him and to, in the minds of some of them, to execute him.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

