Chris Wallace Says President Trump ‘Made a Big Mistake’ By Bowing Out of Virtual Debate

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace put in as stark as terms possible that, in his esteem, President Donald Trump made a “big mistake” in bowing out of the virtual second debate.

News broke early Thursday morning that the Commission on Presidential Debates had announced that the second planned debate, set for October 15th, would be held with both candidates receiving questions from Town Hall participants in Miami via remote insert studios. Shortly after that story broke, President Trump appeared in a phone interview with Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo and immediately announced that he would not participate.

Since then, former Vice President Joe Biden has announced his plans to participate in a Town Hall interview hosted by ABC News’ George Stephanopolous, while the Trump campaign has signaled interest in participating in a second debate that now seems impossible.

Confused? Don’t be. Because Chris Wallace opened with “I actually don’t think it’s that complicated. I think there is not going to be the debate next week, and, pretty clearly, I think the president made a big mistake.”

“I don’t think it was unreasonable for the commission to say, look, given all the concerns about people’s health that we are going to make it a virtual debate,” he continued, defending the Commission’s decision to host the debate virtually.

“Where I think the president made a mistake is maybe a virtual debate isn’t an in-person debate, but it’s better than no debate,” Wallace explained. “That’s what the president will get now.”

Wallace then explained why a debate is more important right now for Trump than for Biden, noting that “He is behind in the polls. He has two opportunities; it seems to me two big opportunities to flip the script, which were the two debates, and he gave one of them away.”

