Fox News’ Chris Wallace questioned this morning whether the officers in the George Floyd video would have faced any consequences were it not for the release of the video itself.

Wallace spoke this morning with Andy Skoogman, executive director of the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association, and brought up how the organization condemned the horrific killing of Floyd.

Skoogman said, “I think there’s a national native, or there had been last week, that police officers in Minnesota are being trained in the technique that Derek Chauvin used, and that is simply not the case. It is the furthest from the truth that exists.”

He called out “the lack of empathy” from the other officers on the scene and said the horrific video shows all of them were “certainly not aligned with all the values that the chief of Minneapolis has worked to instill over his tenure.”

Wallace then raised this significant issue:

“The police report that was filed after the incident said that George Floyd, the man who was killed, resisted arrest, and it also said that he died at the hospital when in fact it appears clear he was dead at the scene. Those were both lies, which raises the question: if there had not been a video in this case, isn’t it possible, even likely, that these four officers would still be on the street?”

Skoogman said ha there’s no question that videos — both cell phone videos and body cam recordings — have been “game changers for law enforcement” because “they weed out the bad apples.”

