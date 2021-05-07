Chuck Todd BURIES Push to Oust Liz Cheney, Says It Will Destroy GOP: Trump Will ‘Bankrupt’ Republicans Like He Did His Hotels

“None of this we say lightly,” Chuck Todd intoned solemnly, at the outset of his four-minute opening monologue on Thursday’s MTP: Daily. “Today appears to be the day you can mark in your calendars as the day that represents the Republican party’s complete and total surrender to Donald Trump.”

The MSNBC anchor spoke gravely about the consequences Republicans will face for ousting Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) from leadership because of her opposition to former President Trump and his false claims of fraud in the 2020 election being stolen.

“Let’s not mince words,” Todd said. “It means the American democracy is in really big trouble, more so today than it was yesterday.

In Todd’s estimation, the push to exile Cheney could prove fatal for the Republican party. The MSNBC host believes the decision to show complete fealty to Trump will have extremely dire consequences.

“[I]t’s pretty clear that what’s left of the conservative movement that was once based on principles and democracy has been completely snuffed out,” Todd said. “And Liz Cheney … it felt like she was the last flickering light among the elected Republican leadership. And today the light’s been snuffed out. Trump co-opted conservatism. And now like he did with casinos, hotels, golf courses, anything he’s really touched in his life, he’s about to bankrupt that too.”

And if the GOP is not destroyed as a result of its following Trump, Todd believes the only other alternative is even worse.

“This ends either with the GOP imploding, or worse, the country,” he said.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

