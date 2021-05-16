Chuck Todd Calls Out Dan Crenshaw for Blaming ‘Liberal’ Media Over Questions on Trump’s Lies: ‘Nothing Lazier Than That Excuse’

NBC’s Chuck Todd confronted Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) when the congressman complained about the “liberal” media scrutinizing Republicans for backing up former President Donald Trump and his lies about the 2020 election.

In an interview for Meet The Press, Todd pressed Crenshaw on the GOP’s subservience to Trump as exemplified by the vote to remove Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) from their leadership conference because of her opposition to the former president. The interview ended up gravitating around how Republicans keep going along with Trump’s “big lie” that the election was stolen from him by unsubstantiated widespread fraud.

It was to this end that Todd questioned Crenshaw by asking why he signed on with the widely-mocked lawsuit from Texas last year that sought to overturn the 2020 election outcome. Crenshaw clearly did not enjoy the question, grumbling that “you guys in the press painted that as some extreme action and of course it wasn’t.”

As Crenshaw defended himself by saying he was asking a legal question at the time, Todd countered that “what you did gets weaponized by the former president,” as evidenced by Trump’s latest election harangue.

“I understand you want to put this behind you, but he is the leader of your party and he doesn’t stop talking about this nonsense,” Todd said.

“He’s one of many leaders,” Crenshaw responded. He then complained once again that “you guys in the press love doing this, and I get it. The press is largely liberal…”

“Don’t start that,” Todd interjected. “There’s nothing lazier than that excuse.”

Todd went on by further interrogating Crenshaw about the GOP’s attempts to distance themselves from Trump’s lies, even as they simultaneously back the former president. He also called out Crenshaw by reminding him that’s exactly the reason why Cheney is no longer in leadership.

Watch above, via NBC.

