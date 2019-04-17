Chuck Todd Goes Off on Report About DOJ Briefing WH Lawyers: ‘This Is Actual Collusion!’

Chuck Todd went on a tear this afternoon on the reporting from The New York Times that DOJ officials spoke to White House lawyers about details of the Mueller report prior to tomorrow’s big release.

Per the Times:

Justice Department officials have had numerous conversations with White House lawyers about the conclusions made by Mr. Mueller, the special counsel, in recent days, according to people with knowledge of the discussions. The talks have aided the president’s legal team as it prepares a rebuttal to the report and strategizes for the coming public war over its findings.

“I don’t know what you want to call it. Shamelessness, hubris, whatever it is,” Todd said. “But the fact that had any Democrat tried anything like this, the impeachment hearings would be––I mean, when Barack Obama on 60 Minutes said, ‘You know, these emails… it doesn’t look like there’s much there there.’ ‘Oh, my God. He can’t speak about a criminal investigation.’ Where are all of these House Republicans now that were so up in arms about the president talking about Hillary Clinton’s emails, when what you have here, the attorney general briefing the President of the United States on a case that involves the President of the United States. What is the difference?”

“That president was not their president,” Michael Steele responded. “President Trump is and has been everything Republicans thought Barack Obama would be and would do.”

When he went back to the Times report, Steele started to say, “The only collusion here is colluding on…”

Todd jumped in and exclaimed, “This is actual collusion!”

He added, “In case you’re wondering what does collusion look like, it looks like the attorney general’s lawyers briefing the president before Congress or the public.”

