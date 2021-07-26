Claire McCaskill Goes Off on Trump’s ‘Looney Tunes’ Election Rant: Make Republicans Watch It ‘With a Camera on Them’

Even for a Donald Trump speech, his 2020 election rant this past weekend was particularly “looney tunes” for former Senator Claire McCaskill.

The former president continued to push his false election claims during a Saturday rally, including a bizarre extended riff about getting “the routers.”

McCaskill told Nicolle Wallace Monday, “He has this new rant about the routers that are just crazy. Clearly he has no idea what a router is! He doesn’t have any idea what it does. Somebody just said something about the routers, and it’s, of course, been debunked thoroughly that somehow the votes were switched on the internet. It’s so nutty.”

“He mentioned the word router like 11 times in two minutes, like he found a new best friend and it was the routers that they can’t get,” she continued.

McCaskill went on to say Republicans should all be shown this rant:

I wish somebody would play that tape of Trump losing it, looney tunes, and make the Republican caucus in the Senate watch it with a camera on them. And then put a microphone in front of their mouths and go, ‘What do you think? Is this your guy? Is this the guy? Is this the guy that you’re losing it over? I mean, it’s just amazing to me that these people I know well, that are smart, intelligent — many of them have a kind heart even though I disagree with them on a lot of stuff, that they are silently watching this guy take them down crazy lane. It’s unbelievable!

Charlie Sykes agreed and said it’s almost like Trump is testing how far he can go and keep Republicans on his side.

“What do Republican senators think when they see the president — who seems like he’s 30 seconds away from saying ‘the election was stolen from me by Jewish space lasers.'”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

