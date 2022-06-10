Claire McCaskill Says McConnell Wants Gas Prices to ‘Stay Really High’ to ‘Distract the American Public’ From Jan. 6 Hearing

MSNBC analyst and former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) claimed on Thursday night that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) wants gas prices to “distract the American public” from that night’s primetime hearing by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

“I’m not sure what network he was watching, but I am 100 percent sure Mitch McConnell was tuned in. What’s he thinking tonight? He has no friend of Donald Trump’s,” said MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle.

“No,” said McCaskill. “He can’t stand Donald Trump.”

“Hates him,” said Ruhle.

“He’s worried about Donald Trump’s candidates winning Republican primaries which makes it harder for him to take back power,” said McCaskill.

“But you know what he’s thinking tonight? ‘Boy, I sure hope gas prices stay really high.’ That’s what he’s thinking,” she continued. “Because he really wants to distract the American public from the reality of what we saw tonight and how complicit they all are in allowing Trump to remain in this lock-grip position of power within their party.”

“I think he’s hoping that the high gas prices and the inflationary pressures in our economy will be enough for people to forget and want to change out the Democrats,” she concluded.

Gas prices are almost $4.99 a gallon, according to AAA, and expected to pass five dollars over the weekend.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

