CNBC Found Out Anchor Had Relationship With Billionaire GOP Donor After He Walked into Frame

CNBC anchor Hadley Gamble was reportedly caught having a relationship with 76-year-old billionaire and Trump campaign financial backer Tom Barrack ahead of the claims this month that she had also had an “inappropriate relationship” with ousted NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell.

The New York Post reported on Friday that Gamble’s relationship with Barrack had been accidentally revealed to co-workers in 2020 after he appeared in the background while the anchor was recording her CNBC show Capital Connection.

The video showed a man resembling Barrack standing in a doorway in the background as Gamble attempted to motion him out of frame. According to the Post, the video was recorded in a Turkish hotel room in Summer 2020, when Gamble was 39 and Barrack was 74.

After employees at CNBC identified the figure in the background as Barrack, who Gamble had interviewed for the network just months prior, a company investigation into the relationship was launched. The network was reportedly concerned that an interview Gamble hosted with former President Donald Trump’s senior adviser Jared Kushner had been set up by Barrack. The Post spoke to several anonymous sources who claimed Gamble travelled on Barrack’s private jet to meet Kushner and that the anchor used Barrack’s New York penthouse to record her show.

Photos on Gamble’s Instagram page show the CNBC anchor lounging on yachts, travelling in Emirates first class, and staying in luxury rooms.

Gamble’s lawyer Suzanne McKie denied allegations that Barrack introduced the anchor to Kushner and claimed they had met independently in 2019. The lawyer also claimed Gamble had met Barrack for the first time during their February 2020 interview and that she had “never had inappropriate relationships with journalistic sources and has always maintained the highest ethical standards in her reporting.”

While the video of Gamble and Barrack sparked an investigation at NBCUniversal, she remained in her position and one source told the New York Post that others at the network could not work out “why she was being protected” as “any normal employee would be fired” over the secret relationship.

Gamble also appeared to have some form of relationship with NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell and it was reported on Monday that Gamble accused Shell of sexual harassment. NBCUniversal announced his departure on Sunday, citing an investigation into “inappropriate conduct,” while Shell apologized in a statement for having “an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company.”

