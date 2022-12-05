CNN Anchor Claims Kevin McCarthy’s Plan to Read Constitution on House Floor Is Because Trump ‘Doesn’t Really Believe In It’

Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) plan to read the Constitution on the House floor in the new year is motivated by former President Donald Trump’s recent call for it to be suspended, CNN anchor and correspondent Audie Cornish theorized.

On Monday’s CNN This Morning, co-host Don Lemon noted the lack of Republicans calling out the former president for his recent call for the suspension of the Constitution, including McCarthy.

“It sounds like he knows it needs to be done because the leader of the party doesn’t really believe in it,” Cornish said in reaction to McCarthy.

The Republican leader’s plan was announced in a tweet amidst his internal battle to become the Speaker of the House against growing opposition.

“On the very first day of the new Republican-led Congress, we will read every single word of the Constitution aloud from the floor of the House—something that hasn’t been done in years,” he tweeted last week.

The tweet followed Trump posting his own Constitution message on Truth Social. The former president was reacting to revelations about the Hunter Biden laptop story from Twitter owner Elon Musk.

“A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great “Founders” did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!” Trump wrote.

Cornish claimed Trump was trying to “signal” his most extreme supporters with his message.

“One of the things they believe is that the elites collude to undermine Constitution and have subverted the election,” she said. “If you believe this entire line of thinking and go all the way down the rabbit hole, then what he says on Truth Social is perfectly in line with your world view.”

