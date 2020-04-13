CNN Anchor Poppy Harlow Gives Trump Props for Restricting Travel From China: Every Expert Agrees it Was a ‘Good Decision’

CNN anchor Poppy Harlow gave credit to President Donald Trump over his move to implement a travel restrictions from China early on in the coronavirus outbreak.

During Monday morning’s edition of CNN Newsroom, Harlow dished out props to Trump — stating that all experts agree the president’s order to halt travel from China, amidst the increasing threat of the coronavirus, was a “good decision.”

The CNN host stated, “every expert agrees now looking back that the president’s call to restrict that travel from China pretty early on was a good decision.”

Harlow, however, added, “The question is just what else could have been done in the subsequent weeks.”

