CNN and MSNBC Ignore House GOP-Led IRS Whistleblower Hearing, Fox News Airs Live

As IRS whistleblowers testified about Hunter Biden‘s criminal case in front of the GOP-led House Oversight Committee on Wednesday, Fox News aired the hearing live while CNN and MSNBC only briefly mentioned or ignored the proceedings entirely.

Two IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and the newly identified Joseph Ziegler, who previously went under the moniker “Mr. X,” testified in front of lawmakers on The Hill that the Department of Justice pressured investigators to give the president’s son special treatment during their investigation.

Fox News aired the proceedings live on America Reports with hosts John Roberts and Sandra Smith as soon as it began at 1 P.M.; however, the other major cable news networks provide very little or zero coverage of the highly anticipated event.

For example, CNN briefly covered the hearings before they began with a report from Zachary Cohen who briefly summarized the allegations levied by the whistleblowers in a segment that lasted less than two minutes.

MSNBC on the other hand did not mention the hearings during its 1 P.M. news hour nor covered the allegations of DOJ misconduct in the Hunter Biden investigation.

Republicans on The Hill have used the allegations to claim that the DOJ is operating a two-tiered justice system amid the recent indictments of former President Donald Trump.

