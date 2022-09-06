CNN Boss Chris Licht Makes First Notable Hires — Including a Longtime NYPD Official as Chief Law Enforcement Analyst

New CNN boss Chris Licht announced his first notable hires on Monday — including a longtime New York Police Department official as chief law enforcement analyst.

John Miller, who previously was NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence & Counterterrorism and was a correspondent for CBS News and ABC News, will be CNN’s chief law enforcement and intelligence analyst. Miller began at CNN’s New York bureau on Monday.

“John will help deliver on CNN’s commitment to tackle complex issues while presenting audiences with independent, objective news and meaningful analysis across platforms,” said Licht in a statement. “As both a brilliant journalist and experienced, compelling subject matter expert, he brings to the network an incredible breadth of knowledge.”

Miller’s resume includes having interviewed Osama bin Laden on camera for ABC News in 1998. He covered 9/11, the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, and the Boston Marathon bombing.

“I’ve worked closely with Chris Licht and share his editorial vision: speed, but not at the expense of accuracy, passion but not at the expense of objectivity,” said Miller. “I am especially proud to join CNN at a time when covering the news, getting it right and delivering it in a straightforward way has never been more vital to the American public.”

In addition to Miller, CNN announced Dr. Tara Narula as a medical correspondent. She previously was at CBS News. Narula is a cardiologist.

