CNN Chyron Incorrectly Labels Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam as a Republican

As CNN was reporting on Governor Ralph Northam‘s (D) apology for his yearbook photo showing him in either blackface or a KKK outfit, the chyron labeled him as a Republican.

The chyron was shortly changed to (D).

CNN’s Anderson Cooper, however, did correctly state Northam’s party affiliation prior to the chyron mishap.

“My fellow Virginians, earlier today I released a statement apologizing for behavior in my past that falls far short of the standard you set for me when you elected me to be your governor. I believe you deserve to hear directly from me,” Northam stated in his video.

“That photo and the racist and offensive attitudes it represents does not reflect that person I am today or the way that I have conducted myself as a soldier, a doctor, and a public servant. I am deeply sorry,” he continued. “I cannot change the decisions I made nor can I undo the harm my behavior caused then and today. But I accept responsibility for my past actions, and I am ready to do the hard work of regaining your trust.”

