Roughly a decade after Michelle Obama’s “McQueen Dressgate,” CNN reporters condemned First Lady Melania Trump for wearing French label Chanel and “lots of foreign designers” throughout President Donald Trump’s term.

Conservative hosts and personalities were largely condemned by left leaning pundits for scandalizing Obama’s fashion sense, as she wore British label Alexander McQueen to the State Dinner with China in 2011.

Yet, CNN reporters did just that on Trump’s last day in office — rebuking the first lady for failing to represent American designers.

Kate Bennett took to Twitter to share a picture of Melania Trump’s Wednesday outfit — a piece from Chanel’s pre-fall 2020 collection:

Bennett later appeared on CNN to report on the “fashion statement” — also praising Dr. Jill Biden and Michelle Obama for honoring American fashion, presumably forgetting about the McQueen debacle.

“The first lady-elect Dr. Jill Biden is wearing an emerging designer, a young designer, named Alexandra O’Neil. She runs a line called Markarian, which is based in New York and started in 2017,” Bennett said. “So this blue tweed coat that we’re seeing, underneath it is a matching dress, were both done by this young new designer.”

Bennett then praised Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for wearing pieces from two young Black American designers, Christopher John Rogers from Baton Rouge, and Sergio Hudson from South Carolina.

“So, again, I think we’re returning to the space here today when we talk about these clothes, and it is important. People say, oh it’s not important, but it is. Michelle Obama really turned heads with her fashion and she did so very intellectually,” Bennett said. “She supported and championed young emerging designers, many diverse designers. She showcased different kinds of American fashion. And didn’t sort of just stick to the standard bearers, and as we see today, the incoming first lady, the incoming vice president are both reflecting that new feeling.”

Bennett then commented on Melania Trump’s decision to wear Chanel, a French designer, on Wednesday, noting that she chose to wear “lots of foreign designers” while in the White House.

“She wore Dolce & Gabbana in her official portrait, so this is a a return to American designers,” she said of Melania Trump, also praising Joe Biden and future second gentleman Doug Emhoff for wearing Ralph Lauren.

Kate Anderson Brower, an author who written a book about First Ladies, later called Biden’s Inauguration day attire “a return to what we saw with Michelle Obama,” again, not mentioning Obama’s fashion scandal.

“We don’t have a Buckingham palace. We don’t have the kind of celebrations they have in other countries around the world. This is that moment in American history,” she added. “Everybody wants to celebrate America, and so it only makes sense to be wearing American designers and highlighting women. And I think that, you know, different parts of America that maybe has been overlooked in the past four years. We’re going to be seeing more of that.”

