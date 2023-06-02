CNN Introduces Democrat Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Republican in Chyron Blunder

CNN introduced 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as a Republican presidential candidate in a chyron blunder on Thursday.

While CNN’s Inside Politics with John King aired a speech delivered by Kennedy in the New Hampshire State Senate on Thursday, its newly-designed chyron read, “Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (R) Presidential Candidate.”

The blunder was displayed on air for around five seconds before it was pulled down, though not before CNN’s mistake was spotted by Kennedy’s critics on Twitter.

CNN accidentally got it right! pic.twitter.com/izNfAKuCdV — Sean Herrala (@seanherrala) June 1, 2023

Despite his controversial opinions about vaccines, Kennedy — who has sought to appeal to voters across the aisle with appearances on Fox News and Newsmax — has proven popular with both Democrats and Republicans.

A CNN poll last month showed Kennedy in second place in the Democratic primary, behind only President Joe Biden. The poll found that 20% of Democrats and Democrat-leaning voters wanted Kennedy to be the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee, behind Biden’s 60%, but ahead of other candidates in the race.

During his speech in the New Hampshire State Senate on Thursday, Kennedy accused the Biden administration of “participating in censorship, of political dissent, of people who are criticizing federal policies” and said the rights of Americans were “under attack like never before in history.”

