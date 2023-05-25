‘Those Are Some Bad Numbers’: Jake Tapper Reacts to ‘Horrible’ Poll Results For Joe Biden

CNN anchor Jake Tapper revealed the “horrible news” for President Joe Biden on Thursday after a CNN poll showed the majority of Americans think a Biden 2024 victory would be a “disaster” or “setback” for the country.

“Horrible news, horrible for Joe Biden in our new CNN poll,” said Tapper on Thursday. “While the president leads his Democratic competitors by a huge margin, two-thirds of all of the American people surveyed, 66% of the public say that a Biden victory would either be a setback or a disaster for the United States.”

“When it comes to how voters see Joe Biden and another presidential term, I mean those are some bad numbers,” the CNN anchor noted.

CNN political director David Chalian showed Tapper the results of CNN’s poll, which found 41% of Americans believed it would be a “disaster” if Biden won in 2024, while 26% said it would be a “setback.” Meanwhile, 44% said a victory for former President Donald Trump would be a “disaster,” while 12% said it would be a “setback.”

According to CNN’s poll, just 35% of Americans had a favorable opinion of Biden, with the president’s popularity among Democrats and independents dropping in recent months.

“Look at how Americans are rating him, Jake. I mean, 35% favorable, that is remarkably low,” said Chalian, who showed that Biden’s favorability fell 3% among Democrats and 9% among independents since December.

Noting Biden’s growing unpopularity among independents in particular, Chalian told Tapper, “That’s a big warning sign.”

“You hear Joe Biden say all the time, compare him to the alternative, not the almighty,” CNN’s political director said. “And basically, they’re both not looking good.”

Chalian showed that Biden and Trump had the same level of unfavorability among Americans in general — 57% — with Trump having a slightly higher favorability than Biden at 37% versus 35%.

“It’s worse for Biden, but for both of them, most of the American people think electing them would be a disaster or a setback for both Joe Biden and Donald Trump, the current Democratic and Republican frontrunners,” Tapper concluded.

Chalian replied, “It is not an election the American people want.”

A poll conducted by ABC News and the Washington Post this month showed Trump beating Biden by seven points, while an April poll from NBC News found 70% of Americans did not want Biden to run for reelection.

