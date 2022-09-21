Legal Analyst: Trump’s ‘Devastating’ Civil Suit May Be Even ‘More Serious’ Than Criminal Cases Against Him

CNN legal contributor Norm Eisen said that New York Attorney General Letitia James’ civil suit against former President Donald Trump, his three oldest children, and the Trump Organization is “devastating” and “may be as or more serious than some of the pending criminal cases” against Trump.

James announced on Wednesday a civil suit against Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and the Trump organization over alleged fraud between 2011 and 2021.

CNN anchor Ana Cabrera asked Eisen, who served as the Democratic counsel on the House Judiciary Committee during Trump’s first impeachment, why James went the civil route when she said there are possible criminal violations over the alleged fraud.

Eisen said James “has the power to do the civil suit” in which “she has very constrained criminal authority that wouldn’t reach here.”

Eisen continued:

And the civil suit is devastating. I mean, these are allegations and we have to emphasize it’s just allegations. This case has not yet been tried to a judge and jury. But these are allegations of a staggering fraud that’s spread over many years, of putting out false financial statements that resulted in allegedly misleading banks and lenders. It’s very serious conduct. I think in its own way it may be as or more serious than some of the pending criminal cases because this erodes Donald Trump’s financial base, his reputation, his kids are involved. This is a devastating blow.

Watch above via CNN.

