CNN Medical Analyst Says Some Indoor Mask Mandates Should Be Reinstated as Cases Rise

CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen said on Tuesday that masking mandates should be reinstated in some places.

Jim Acosta brought up the Capitol attending physician warning about the spread of the Delta variant on the Hill, saying there have been some breakthrough cases in individuals who already got vaccinated. Covid-19 cases have been rising across the country and recently LA County reinstated its indoor mask mandate.

Acosta asked Wen what changes she believes the Biden administration should make to its covid-19 approach.

“We are at a very different point in the pandemic than we were a month ago,” Wen responded. “We now have three times the number of new infections compared to a month ago.”

She recommended “an abundance of caution approach” and said the Biden administration should “hit the reset button”:

I hope that the Biden administration hits the reset button and says, “We acknowledge that we are at a very different point and therefore we should follow the example of L.A. County and say then if there are places where vaccinated and unvaccinated people are mixing, then indoor mask mandates should still apply.” There are exceptions, two exceptions, in fact. One is if there is proof of vaccination and everybody is fully vaccinated, then you can take off your mask. Or if there is a very high level of community vaccination rates, then indoor mask mandates don’t need to be there. But I really think it’s time for us to reinstate some of these masking mandates while in the meantime ideally aiming for proof of vaccination so that we can really boost our vaccination numbers.

You can watch above, via CNN.

