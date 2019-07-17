CNN’s Randi Kaye spoke to a panel of Republican women in Dallas, Texas about President Donald Trump’s tweets aimed at four congresswomen of color, who he said should “go back” to where they came from.

“It seems as though there is nothing that Donald Trump can do to shake these eight Republican women,” Kaye reported. “And even in this most recent controversy, they feel that these congresswomen are racist — and Donald Trump still has their full support.”

The eight Republican women from Dallas all raised their hands when Kaye asked who thought Trump’s tweets were not racist.

“They hate America,” Dena Miller said of the lawmakers, echoing a claim Trump has made without any evidence. “If it’s so bad, there’s a lot of places they can go.”

One of the women noted, “I’m a brown-skinned woman, I am a legal immigrant, I agree with him.”

“You don’t think that’s racist?” Kaye asked.

Another replied: “It’s a demonstration of how their ideology spills over, even though they’re American now — so to speak — they’re not acting American.”

The four congresswomen — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley — are all American citizens and, of course, elected members of congress. Three of them were born and raised in the United States, while Omar was born in Somalia but immigrated to the U.S. as a child.

Trump, in his tweets that have caused an uproar, told those congresswomen to “go back” to the “totally broken and crime-infested” countries they came from.

“He dated a black woman for two years, two of his wives are immigrants,” said Gina O’Briant. “He is not a xenophobic racist.”

After Kaye noted that the congresswomen said they ran for office “because they explicitly love this country,” the Republican voters accused the women of lying.

“So they say,” one woman said.

“You’re saying they hate this country?” Kaye asked.

“Yes,” one of the women said.

“Do you think it’s just a coincidence that these four congresswomen that the president is going after, none of them are white?” Kaye asked.

“Yes,” several of the women replied.

Dena Miller, one of the Republicans on the panel, asked why none of four congresswomen were white.

“Why are they not racist?” she asked. “How come they haven’t befriended one of their white, female, congresswoman colleagues?”

“Because they won’t,” one of the Republicans said. “That’s a good point,” another added.

“Because they don’t like white people,” Miller concluded. “They’re racist.”

Watch above, via CNN.

