CNN Photo Editor Posted Vicious Anti-Semitic Tweets on Deaths of ‘Jewish Pigs’

By Caleb HoweJul 25th, 2019, 7:21 pm

A CNN photo editor was called out on Twitter Thursday for his past, vicious tweets about Jews and Israel, including posts apparently celebrating the deaths of “Jewish pigs.”

Arthur Schwartz, a GOP operative, first resurfaced the posts from CNN photo editor Mohammed Elshamy. He did so by tagging CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski who, with Nathan McDermott, published an article about their own unearthing of past statements by Trump Treasury pick and former Fox News personality Monica Crowley.

Schwartz suggested CNN look in-house equally as thoroughly.

There were several more extremely offensive tweets in Elshamy’s timeline, retweeted in a thread by Daily Wire’s Jordan Schachtel.

On his popular Instagram account, which is also verified, Elshamy posted about his hiring at CNN in January of this year. He also had a byline at CNN just in the last few days.

Mediaite reached out to CNN, but the network did not provide comment in time for publication.

[Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images]

