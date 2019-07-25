A CNN photo editor was called out on Twitter Thursday for his past, vicious tweets about Jews and Israel, including posts apparently celebrating the deaths of “Jewish pigs.”

Arthur Schwartz, a GOP operative, first resurfaced the posts from CNN photo editor Mohammed Elshamy. He did so by tagging CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski who, with Nathan McDermott, published an article about their own unearthing of past statements by Trump Treasury pick and former Fox News personality Monica Crowley.

Schwartz suggested CNN look in-house equally as thoroughly.

Hey @CNNPR. You should have @KFILE look into the social media activities of your employees. He might find things like this gem from CNN’s @elshamyme talking about “Jewish pigs” killed by Palestinian terrorists. pic.twitter.com/NwL2d78RME — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) July 25, 2019

There were several more extremely offensive tweets in Elshamy’s timeline, retweeted in a thread by Daily Wire’s Jordan Schachtel.

CNN editor *celebrated* a 3/23/11 terror attack at a Jerusalem bus stop. The bombing killed a Christian woman who was studying in Israel & severely injured a 14-year-old Israeli girl who would succumb to her wounds 6 yrs later. The attack injured 39 more.https://t.co/E8PLCKStSV — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) July 25, 2019

It appears he personally took part in storming the Israeli embassy in Cairo during the Muslim Brotherhood riots. https://t.co/SQHoNMczGU — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) July 25, 2019

Hamas flag here too :) <3 http://t.co/N88dBsj — Mohammed Elshamy (@elshamyme) August 20, 2011

YUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUK! BENAYOUN SHITTY JEWISH IDIOT JOINED ARSENAL :S:S:S:S:S::S:S:S:S:S:S #ARSENAL — Mohammed Elshamy (@elshamyme) August 31, 2011

On his popular Instagram account, which is also verified, Elshamy posted about his hiring at CNN in January of this year. He also had a byline at CNN just in the last few days.

Mediaite reached out to CNN, but the network did not provide comment in time for publication.

[Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images]

